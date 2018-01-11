Big changes in scheduling of schools sports

By PHILIP ONYANGO

The government has scrapped “Term Two A” games of the national secondary schools sports championships traditionally staged in first week of June.

The affected sports disciplines have now been distributed to either “Term One” or “Term Two B” with officials arguing that the initial schedule was over-loaded.

Ministry of Education official Robert Masese said in a circular issued on behalf of the ministry’s Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang that the ministry had decided to review the time-frame for hosting national sports activities to a maximum of two weeks to allow students more time in class.

In the circular, dated December 11, 2017, the ministry directed that national championships be held during the April and August school holidays.

TWO-ROUND STRUCTURE

The circular now effectively abolishes the old format of a three-round system that featured “Term One”, “Term Two A” and “Term 2 B” championships in favour of a two-round structure as was the case in the 1990s.

Handball and athletics, formerly organised in “Term 2 A”, will now be held in “Term One” in April alongside basketball, hockey, 15s rugby and swimming.

Sevens rugby, netball and under-16 football have been shifted to “Term Two” in August to be played alongside football, volleyball and racquet games which were traditionally held in “Term Two B.”

Nationals in Embu

Also moving to “Term Two” are cross country, decathlon and heptathlon which were traditionally held in “Term One.”

According to this year’s calendar, national “Term One” competitions shall be held between April 6 and 14 in Embu, Eastern Region, while “Term Two” games will take place in Eldoret, Rift Valley Region, from July 27 to August 5.

The East Africa Secondary School Games will be staged in Gisenyi, Rwanda, from August 14 to 26.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) secretary general David Ngugi said they have adjusted to meet the new calendar’s demands.