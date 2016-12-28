Calls for responsible gaming as Sh100m Lotto winner awaited

By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Gaming company Lotto has appealed for responsible gaming as Kenya’s first ever Sh100 million jackpot winner is set to be unveiled this weekend.

The lucky Kenyan will celebrate the New Year in style with the groundbreaking cash award when the winner of the Lotto New Year Super Power Draw is unveiled on Sunday.

The New Year’s Eve draw will come hot on the heels of Lotto’s Christmas Power Draw that saw lucky Humphrey Mutugi bank a cool Sh10 million.

“We continue to urge our players to play responsibly as we run up to the Super jackpot. We always advise our players to enjoy our products by ensuring that they limit their play,” Brian Waluchio, the Lotto chief executive officer, said on Tuesday.