Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women’s team take on National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) on Thursday in one of the six Kenya Handball Federation National league matches lined up at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court.

The two teams are joint second on the log with 14 points, but the soldiers enjoy a superior goal difference over their opponents and have two games in hand.

The duo will be looking to close the gap on leaders and champions Nairobi Water, who will be away in Burkina Faso for the 38th edition of the Africa Club Championship that starts on Friday. Water top the league with 22 points.

KDF team manager Sammy Mwangangi expects a tough battle.

“NCPB are a difficult side to crack, but we would head into the match with confidence,” Mwangangi told Daily Nation Sport.

In another women’s match, winless Sparklers take on Mount Kenya University, Thika as they seek their maiden win of the season.

In the men’s league, NCPB have a chance to move to second in the standings when they battle Multimedia University.

NCPB are third with 19 points and a win over the students, will see them dislodge Black Mamba, who will not be in action on Thursday.

KDF lead the men’s log with 21 points.