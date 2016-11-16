They are the reigning Kenya Open champion John Serem from DCI, Presidential Escort Unit’s (PEU’s), Edward Legei, who won the Kenya Open four times, three times Kenya Open champion Christopher Saina and Sunford Otundo all from General Service Unit.

Kipchumba faces a star-studded field of over 1,000 marksmen that include four, who have previously won the prestigious Kenya Open Bisley title.

Philip Kipchumba from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be under pressure to defend his title at the National Police Service Rifle Meeting which starts on Thursday at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Range, Gilgil.

By AYUMBA AYODI

Legei won the Kenya Open in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2013 while Saina claimed victory in 2011, 2012 and 2014 as Otundo reigned supreme in 2015.

Other interesting entries are Mike Lekalaile from Nairobi County, Anti-Stock Theft Unit’s Joel Warui as well as Lawi Ng’etich and George Kirera from PEU.

The nine-day championship has attracted 35 teams; 21 from Kenya Police Service, 13 from Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“I want to make it a double after winning Kenya Open in June,” said Corporal Serem. “I am good to go, having prepared and polished my accuracy for the last three months.”

The 42-year-old Serem, ended a decade wait when he shocked defending champion Sanford Otundo to lift this year’s Kenya Open title in June in Laikipia.

“The competition will be interesting and tough since everyone continued to train even after arriving from UK Bisley in August,” said Legei, the 2007 champion. “I just want to end the nine-year drought.”

The women’s field has also attracted some seasoned players like Deborah Gila and Mary Sintaroi from PEU and Traffic’s Josephine Matoi and Carolyn Boen.