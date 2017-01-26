Chess Kenya elections set for February

By BRIAN YONGA

Outgoing Chess Kenya Chairman Githinji Hinga will not defend his seat at next month’s elections. The four-year term of the current officials comes to an end this month and members will go the polls on February 28 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The federation was embroiled in leadership wrangles last year when members held a Special General Meeting, where they voted to oust elected officials replacing them with an interim body.

The interim team lead by Bernard Wanjala went on to run the affairs of the body including holding Olympiad Qualifiers as well organizing tournaments.

The elected officials challenged the move at the Sports Dispute Tribunal in June and the latter ruled in their favour, charging that they be allowed to see out their remainder of their tenure in office.

The wrangles saw Kenya fail to send a men’s team to the competition with the women’s team footing their own bills.

The wrangles also disrupted the running of the league last year and only a handful of tourneys organised.

Hinga, who has been at the helm of the federation since 2013 when he and other officials were elected unopposed, said it was time for new blood.

“I think I have achieved what I set out to do when I was elected and I am optimistic the new officials will carry on the good work that we started in making the sport available to all persons,” he told Daily Nation Sport.

So far, only Wanjala has expressed interest for the top seat but more candidates are expected to throw their hats in the ring possibly by early next month. Seven positions including the Vice Chairman, Secretary General and the Treasurer will be contested at the polls.

Hinga and his team were credited with the re-introduction of the Kenya National Chess League as well as the increase of FIDE rated players in the country from 23 to 150.

“This sport has the potential to grow with the right leadership and I hope to hand over to someone with that vision,” he added.

According to outgoing Secretary General Joseph Atwoli, only paid-up members will be eligible to participate in the elections.

“We appeal to everyone who is in arrears or is not yet a member to pay membership so as to be able to exercise their democratic right,” he said.