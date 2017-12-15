Extra incentive to vote in Talanta Mtaani show

By NATION REPORTER

Voters in the Triple P/Talanta Mtaani show now stand a chance of winning an iPhone X, organisers of the music talent search group in Kenyan hoods in partnership with betting firm Dafabet, have announced.

The latest episode of the Triple P/Talanta Mtaani show brings together 17 finalists, both individual and group entries of upcoming Kenyan musicians and artists.

The entry of giant gaming firm Dafabet has given the voting an extra incentive as voters can win cash prizes by betting on an individual or a group one feels stands the chance of emerging the winner.

Each individual and group has been assigned odds and with a Sh100 bet, one stands a chance to win cash should the artist emerge the winner.

TESLA is currently the favourite with odds of 1.33. However, there is always the surprise element in every talent search show.

Chris Harley, Head of Business Development of Dafabet said: “We have partnered with Triple P to offer the Kenyan public something different. Ever since we launched in Kenya we have aimed to offer a localised product and we have kept to our word by giving Kenyans a chance to vote on who they think will win Talanta Mtaani.”