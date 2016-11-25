GSU retain championship title in Gilgil

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

General Service Unit (GSU) retained the National Police Service Rifle shooting championships title for the second year running when they amassed 9,851 points during the event held at Anti-Stock Theft Unit shooting range in Gilgil on Thursday.

Kenya Police College (KPC) under the guidance of Johnston Ipara, finished runners-up with 9,167 points ahead of hosts ASTU (9,008) and Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) who had 8,375 points.

Other top ten finishers were Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) (8,355), Central Region (8,051), Kenya Police Service (KPC) Rift Valley Region (7,646), Traffic Department (7,122), Administration Police Training College (ASTU) had 6,559 and Kenya Police Western Region had (6,511).

KPC was declared the best team in the AK47 category for both men and women while Directorate of Investigations were runners-up with ASTU coming third.