German Tony Martin wins 4th men's world time-trial title
Wednesday October 12 2016
DOHA,
Germany's Tony Martin won the men's time-trial title in Qatar on Wednesday for a record-equalling fourth time.
Martin obliterated the field, winning by 45 seconds from last year's champion Vasil Kiryienka of Belarus, with Spain's Jonathan Castroviejo a further 25sec back in third.
Martin previously won the title in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and joins Fabian Cancellara as the only four-time winners of the event.
One of the pre-race favourites, Tom Dumoulin, the Olympic silver-medallist, finished way back in 11th place.
The race was surprisingly led for a long time by Ireland's Ryan Mullen, who eventually finished fifth.
It is the second time this week Martin has taken gold, having also triumphed in the team time-trial in his last race for his Etixx-Quick Step outfit.
"It's amazing, I can't believe it," said Martin afterwards.
"Everybody knows that I haven't had a good year.
"But this makes everything OK — the course was made for me. The only thing I was scared for was the heat."
The 40km race began in temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit).