Kenya is set for an epic battle against Rwanda in the East African Community Parliamentary Games volleyball finals at the KPA Makande gymnasium on Saturday.

Rwanda face Kenya in both the men and women’s categories as they beat Uganda and EALA (East Africa Legislative Assembly) respectively in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Kenya hold the volleyball crown in the men’s category. The female compatriots will need to draw their best skills if they are to wrest the title from the defending champions Rwanda who excelled at home last year.

UNBEATEN

Kenya are unbeaten in both competitions in as far as the volleyball discipline is concerned, as the men beat Uganda, Tanzania and EALA to get to this stage while the women overcame the same opposition to get to the final.

Former Kenya captain and Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama has sat out the last three men’s volleyball games, but he is expected to join the team in Saturday's finals to add the much needed expertise.

Team captain Arthur Odera has, however, done well in the absence of the former Kenyan international with immense support from men’s national volleyball team coach Gideon Chenje.

Odera told Nation Sport that now that the football title was gone, the team was aiming to ensure that no set was dropped.

“We really wanted to win football. We have never won the football title ever since we started taking part in these competitions. We put in a lot of effort in that and now that it has slipped from our fingers once again, the wise thing is to channel our energy to volleyball.

“I can assure you right now that we shall carry the day tomorrow,” the Teso North Member of Parliament declared belligerently.

FINAL FIXTURES

Volleyball

Men: Kenya v Rwanda (11am, Makande)

Women: Kenya v Rwanda (3pm, Makande)

Football