Huge field for memorial tourney at Sir Ali Muslim Club

By BRIAN YONGA

More than 30 players are expected to participate in the inaugural Captain Ayub Khan Memorial Squash Tournament to be held this weekend at the Sir Ali Muslim Club.

Among the top players expected for the event are Bethwel Ogwayo, John Sagui, Abubakar Choudhry, Leon Keya, David Ngunjiri, Rizwan Khan and Joseph Munyasia.

The Kenya Air Force will field a strong side comprising Major Symon Buuri, Capt Allan Kavogo, Capt Dennis Mugweru, Capt Levi Serem, Capt Elisha Lagat, Sergeant Oluoch, Sergeant Sigilai, among others.

According to the tournament’s director Tauseef Khan, the event will be played on a knock-out basis and best of five sets depending on the number of entries received by the close of deadline.

“If we receive many entries, we will run a best-of-three for the first round,” said Khan. The event is being held in honour of the late Kenya Air Force Captain Ayub Khan who passed away in May 1975 at the age of 23 after a two-month battle with cancer.

Prior to his death, Ayub was a former squash player and rally-sport navigator.