Impress Kenya storm into volleyball final

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Defending champions Kenya on Friday cruised into the final of the East Africa Community Parliamentary Games volleyball competition after a hard fought 2-0 (25-22, 25-15) win over EALA (East Africa Legislative Assembly).

In the other volleyball semi-final, Rwanda beat Uganda 2-0 (25-19, 25-12) to set up a mouth-watering encounter with Kenya in the finals tomorrow at the Kenya Ports Authority, Makande gymnasium.

In athletics, Cherengany Member of Parliament Wesley Korir returned to action bright and early after a two-day break to help Kenya win both the 4x400m and 1,500m men’s crown.

Korir had earlier guided Kenya to gold in the men’s walking race, 4x100m and 800m on the opening day of the tournament, and he repeated the same feat yesterday to finish unbeaten in all categories he entered.

Kenya however faltered in the women’s track and field events. Their best performance was the 4x400m race where the quartet of Cecilia Ng’etich (women representative Bomet), Liza Chelule (nominated Senator), Sarah Korere (nominated MP) and Daisy Kanainza (nominated Senator) finished third behind winners Uganda and Tanzania.

In the men’s volleyball game, the Kenyan side turned on the style in the second set to emerge deserved victors.

The first set saw Kenya surrender their early lead for a 16-16 and 18-18 tie.

Captain Arthur Odera (MP Teso North), Leonard Sang (Bureti), John Waiganjo (Ol Joro Orok) and Julius Melly (Tinderet) were however in scintillating form and guided Kenya to a 25-22 win after 21 minutes.

Kenya led 19-12 on their way to a 25-15 second set win that wrapped up the game.

Skipper Odera said that they were eagerly looking forward to retaining their trophy on Saturday where they play Rwanda in the final from 11am.