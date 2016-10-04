Inter-bank championship hots up
Tuesday October 4 2016
The Inter-Bank women’s basketball championship enters the semi-finals on Wednesday at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Nairobi.
Champions Equity Bank play Cooperative Bank from 3pm in a repeat of last year’s final while Central Bank, who finished third last year, tackle Barclays Bank.
Equity beat Barclays Bank 65-8 and thumped Stanbic Bank 38-2 before overcoming Kenya Commercial Bank 29-5 in Pool ‘A’ to reach semis.
Barclays joined the champions in the last four after beating Stanbic 28-10 and KCB 10-6 respectively. Central Bank hit Commercial Bank of Africa 38-2 and walked over Postbank 20-0.
CBK WON
Central Bank later beat Coop Bank 11-4 and CBA 21-6 to top Pool ‘B and reach semis on better aggregate, having also lost to Postbank 6-16. Postbank had forfeited two matches.
Men’s basketball quarterfinals featuring champions Equity, last year’s losing finalists Bank of Africa, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Central Bank and KCB are due Wednesday.
Football quarter-final parings have already been decided, with champions Consolidated Bank seeking to stop Platinum.
Last year’s losing finalists Equity Bank are up against National Bank of Kenya, while Cooperative Bank, who finished third last year, take on Barclays. DTB will square it out with Gulf in the other quarterfinal match.