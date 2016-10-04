Inter-bank championship hots up

By AYUMBA AYODI

The Inter-Bank women’s basketball championship enters the semi-finals on Wednesday at Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Nairobi.

Champions Equity Bank play Cooperative Bank from 3pm in a repeat of last year’s final while Central Bank, who finished third last year, tackle Barclays Bank.

Equity beat Barclays Bank 65-8 and thumped Stanbic Bank 38-2 before overcoming Kenya Commercial Bank 29-5 in Pool ‘A’ to reach semis.

Barclays joined the champions in the last four after beating Stanbic 28-10 and KCB 10-6 respectively. Central Bank hit Commercial Bank of Africa 38-2 and walked over Postbank 20-0.

CBK WON

Central Bank later beat Coop Bank 11-4 and CBA 21-6 to top Pool ‘B and reach semis on better aggregate, having also lost to Postbank 6-16. Postbank had forfeited two matches.

Men’s basketball quarterfinals featuring champions Equity, last year’s losing finalists Bank of Africa, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Central Bank and KCB are due Wednesday.

Football quarter-final parings have already been decided, with champions Consolidated Bank seeking to stop Platinum.