JKUAT fire warning shot in University Games

By BRIAN YONGA

Hosts Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) got off to a flying start as the East African University Games kicked off on Friday.

The men’s football team, Panthers, thrashed Umma University 5-1 in the opening match of the 10th edition of the regional games. Emmanuel Oinga, Githua William, Kennedy Owino, Kevin Mureithi and Edward Yin scored for the hosts.

Daroh Abdu scored a 90th minute consolation penalty for Umma but JKUAT held on for the three points and now lead Pool A. The now fancy their chances of sealing their place in the second round.

JKUAT coach Kennedy Mulwa was full of praise for his charges and warned their rivals not to underestimate them.

“It was important to a get a good start. Our aim is to win title. We created so many chances and our strikers were clinical on goal," Mulwa told Saturday Nation Sport.

In Pool B, last year’s winners Ndeje University were held to a 0-0 draw by Strathmore University in a game which both sides squandered open chances.

In hockey, Kisii University pulled the upset of the day after they beat champions Strathmore University Gladiators 3-1 in their men’s Pool A encounter.

Gladiators, who are also the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League champions, took a second minute lead through Festus Onyango before the Kisii hit back with a hat-trick from Frank Ogendi to secure the three points.

Gladiators captain Clayson Luvanda believes the team will bounce back and defend their crown.

“The result is a total shock. I think Kisii University deserved to win the match because they took their chances. The pressure will be on us to win our remaining matches,” Luvanda said.

In netball, JKUAT women’s team also got their campaign off to a winning start after they came from behind to beat Uganda’s Gulu University in a Pool A encounter.