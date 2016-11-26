KDF, Nairobi Water crowned regional handball champs

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Nairobi Water on Saturday won the men’s and women’s East and Central Africa Club Handball Championship titles at the Nyayo National Stadium.

KDF, who are also the national champions, dethroned Rwanda Police 43-41 in the men’s final match.

National champions Water beat KDF 32-28 at the handball court to claim the women’s title.

KDF men edged Police on goal difference after both sides finished on four points as the competition came to a dramatic close. KDF’ claimed its second title after their triumph in 1998.

“It was a thrilling match and the lads got the job done. We never gave up,” KDF team manager Sammy Mwangangi said.

Frank Kiplangat and Felix Kareithi scored 12 and 10 goals, respectively, for KDF.

UNBEATEN RUN

Water collected six points from three matches with a 100 percent record. Coach Jack Ochieng praised his charges for the successful campaign.

“We are dominant at home and also the region. The ladies have been impressive all year. They deserve to be crowned champions,” Ochieng told Sunday Nation Sport.

In the entertaining encounter Water led 19-13 at the break before extending their lead after the break to claim a hat-trick of titles. Defender Brenda Musambai top scored for Water with 10 points while forward Brenda Ariviza chipped in with nine goals.

Water were quick off the blocks and were 4-0 lead ahead with skipper Gladys Chilo scoring twice before setting up Ariviza twice as KDF struggled to settle in the game.