By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s champions Kenya Defence Forces face a herculean task on Saturday when they take on champions Rwanda Police as the East and Central Africa Club Handball Championship ends at the Nyayo Stadium Handball Court.

KDF, who lie second in the men’s standings with two points, must beat the Rwandese side convincingly in order claim the regional title. Police, who are top with four points, will need to avoid defeat to retain the title.

KDF lost their opening match 27-24 to compatriots Black Mamba last Sunday before recovering to gun down local nemesis National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 26-18 in their second match on Wednesday.

Both teams have a similar goal difference although the Rwandese side have scored 72 goals to KDF’s 50.

KDF team manager Sammy Mwangangi is fully aware of the task at hand but remains optimistic his charges can get the job done.

“We are the underdogs going into the match but the lads are eager to show their worth and fight till the end,” Mwangangi told Saturday Nation Sport.

“Police are a tactical side but we are playing at home and this should give us an advantage.”

Felix Kiriithi and Nixon Oyaro will lead the KDF attack as they look to claim their second regional title. KDF last won the title in 1998.

Police coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana believes pressure will be on the Kenyan soldiers but has warned his charges against complacency.

“KDF will come hard on us and we must not allow them to dictate the match. We have to match them in every department to ensure the pressure is not on us,” the coach said. The men’s competition attracted four sides.

WATER READY TO POP CHAMPAGNE

In the women’s matches, champions Nairobi Water will successfully retain their title if they avoid defeat in their final match against KDF.

The two-time regional champions won their first two games to move top of the standings on four points.

The Jack Ochieng-led side beat National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 30-20 in their first match before hammering Sparklers 41-11 in their second tie.