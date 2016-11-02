KSSSA makes changes to school games format

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) has revived the provincial boundaries for next year’s school games.

This means that from 2017, schools will go back to the provincial alignment that existed before the current constitution was promulgated in 2010.

The current constitution created counties as administrative units in place of provinces and KSSSA also made changes creating regional games to replace the provincial games in 2013.

In the new arrangement, Coast region will retain its name while Lake Region will go back to been called Nyanza Region. Highlands and Northern Regions will be referred to as Eastern and North Eastern regions respectively.

Metropolitan Region which consisted of Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado Counties has been abolished. Nairobi will now be a region in itself while Makueni and Machakos counties will move back to the Eastern Region.

Nzoia Region has been renamed Western Region with West Pokot and Trans Nzoia districts moving back to the Rift Valley Region (formerly Mau Region) which will also include Kajiado and Laikipia counties.

Aberdare Region with the exclusion of Laikipia County will be called Central Region. According to KSSSA assistant Secretary-General Robert

Mukhwana, the move has been informed by the re-alignment of regional sports committees by the Ministry of Education.

“This is a directive from the Ministry and we are simply following orders and hope that the schools and teachers will cooperate in ensuring the changes take place, “Mukhwana told Daily Nation Sport.

The Ministry has also directed all regions to hold elections of national officials and Mukhwana revealed that an AGM will be held in January 2017 to discuss the issue.

“There are a lot of issues that are still not clear under this new directive but I am sure we will be in the know once we meet in January next year,” he added.

“Our elections are meant to be at the end of next year but the Ministry wants us to hold elections before the end of the year.”

Mukhwana at the same time released next year’s school calendar which will see Eastern Region host the Term One Secondary School Games from 7 – 16 April, 2017 in Machakos County.

Term Two A Games will be staged in Mtwapa, Coast Region from 2-9 June while Central Region will play host to the Term Two B games starting 14 – 23 July in Nyeri County.