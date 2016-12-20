KU claim men’s volleyball title

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenyatta University on Monday beat St Paul’s University 3-2 sets in men’s volleyball final on the fourth day of the East African University Games at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

KU trailed 2-0 after losing the first two sets 25-14 and 25-23 but hit back to claim the next three sets 25-23, 25-15 and 15-10 to complete a remarkable comeback in the five-set thriller.

KU coach Martin Ouga praised his charges fighting spirit in the pulsating encounter.

“It was a tough encounter. We played poorly in the opening two sets, with our reception totally terrible. But we worked on that and from then we were on top and wanted it more,” Ouga told Daily Nation Sport. Ugandan Christian University beat their compatriots Ndejje University in the play-off to finish third.

In girls’ final, champions Ndejje University of Uganda retained their title after a 3-0 sets win over Kenyatta University. The Ugandans won 25-20, 25-13, 27-25 to take the gold medal as KU settled for silver.

St Paul’s finished third after a 3-2 sets win over Ugandan Christian University. In Athletics competitions held at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani, Kenyan men got the better of their Ugandan opponents but the Ugandans bounced back in the women’s affair.

Kenyatta University’s John Nkarikon won gold in men’s 10,000m after clocking 29min,33.7sec, followed by Martin Chemtingen of Kampala International University (30:04.0) and Stephen Chebet of Uganda’s Busoga University (30:07.2).

David Too of University of Eldoret claimed a double, winning gold in men’s 3,000m steeplechase and 1,500m.

Too crossed the finishing line in 9:10.3 in the Steeplechase finishing ahead of Ndejje University’s Sammy Melly(9:15.7) as Benard Koech of Mount Kenya University (MKU) claimed the bronze after he finished in 9:24.4.

David Kaurwen also of MKU led from start to finish to win the men’s 800m race in 1:49.3 to claim the gold ahead of Uganda’s Farid Nabutwa (1:51.5) and Andrew Opotot (1.52.6).

University of Nairobi’s Ferdinand Omwala won men’s 100m final in 10.6secs, with Pius Adome of Makerere second as KIU’s Solomon Obuto (10.9) came third. Ugandan women claimed gold in all discplines as the hosts played second fiddle, taking bronze in the 4x400m and 4×100m relay finals.

Boys’ hockey final will be an all-Kenyan affair today as hosts JKUAT tackle Kenyatta University Vultures.