Kenya crushed a clueless USA 74:19 in their final Group ‘B’ match as hosts India overpowered England 69:18 in a Group ‘A’ contest in the Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday evening.

Kenya, coached by Laventar Oguta, made no mistake in the contest, tightly guarding their territory while launching raids after raids in the enemies’ half to floor the Americans who found the heavily-built Kenyan men too strong for them. The huge win hauled their points tally to 16 from five matches.

TOP TWO TEAMS ADVANCE

Kenya will wait nervously the outcome of the contest pitting Thailand against Poland to know whether they will proceed to the semis. Only top two group finishers advance. Thailand are on 15 points, one shy of Kenya, with a match in hand.

Iran, on 20 points from four matches, top the group and are already assured of one of the two group slots while in Group A, South Korea with a 100 percent unbeaten record are through to the last four on 25 points.

Bangladesh and Argentina, who are both out of contention, were also due to slug it out yesterday in another Group A match in a battle of pride however, a fierce battle is expected between Thailand and Japan.

Thailand will be motivated to win against the struggling Japanese on 11 points to seal the semis ticket aware that Kenya could benefit from their slip ups.

In their five matches, the Kenya have so far made 44 raids, of which 26 have been successful, 12 empty and six unsuccessful. Kenya crushed Japan 48:27 on Sunday but the 53:21 loss to Thailand last week derailed their chances of advancing.