Kenya ready for battle at Kabaddi World Cup

By AGENCIES

More by this Author

By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Kenya will be among 12 countries that will be fighting for top honours at the Kabaddi World Cup that begins tomorrow and ends on October 22 in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, India.

Kenya is in Pool ‘B’ with Iran, USA, Poland, Thailand and Japan, while Group ‘A’ has Bangladesh, England, Australia, South Korea, Argentina and hosts India.

Phelix Opana, 26-year-old Kenyan raider who will play a major role in the team’s campaign, is one player the crowds and rival teams should watch out for.

He first came to India when he was picked up in the auctions by Bengal Warriors prior to the third edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, and since then has developed a deep bond with the country since he loves the welcoming and friendly nature of the locals.

His only concern, the hot weather which plagues most part of the tropical nation all round the year.

He is now back in India, this time as a part of Kenya’s team for the World Cup in Ahmedabad. He is one of the few players who was not drawn into the sport in childhood but introduced to it much later.

Of what he describes as a “life-changing” moment, it was his fellow countryman Simon Kibura, himself a player and the coach of the national team whom he credits for helping him discover the sport of kabaddi. He met the Puneri Paltan player, at the gym after which Simon had invited to watch a couple of games, and since then Opana was hooked onto the sport.

With just a couple of teams in Kenya playing at the local level, namely the Kiambu Warriors and Nairobi Lions, he went on to represent the Lions and was adjudged the best raider a few occasions.

Subsequently, he was adjudged as the best Kenyan raider at the national level for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015. In Kenya, kabaddi is played as a local game and called “Icho” and such has been the profound impact of the game on Opana, that he utilises his own knowledge and experience of the sport to promote it among other youngsters since he wants the sport that he loves to rise to higher levels in his home country.

The key strategy that he employs is his game-plan when he gets onto the mat, is to keep his mind stress-free in order to implement the right tactics and channel his energy and strength in the right areas for he firmly believes that kabaddi is essentially a mind-game. Talking about how the Kenyan team has been prepping for the ongoing World Cup, in an interview to Star Sports, he said: “We started preparing early on.

We have good players. People should expect the best out of them for the World Cup.” Thus, one can not underestimate the challenge that the Kenyan outfit will bring to the table at the global platform.

As for his roots, they stem from a family addicted to sports more or less with his father being in the military and a football referee and a trio of sisters playing football for renowned clubs in Kenya.

Opana himself plays rugby and football in addition to chanting kabaddi-kabaddi. One facet pretty much unknown about this colourful personality is the fact that he is the lead singer with a band and also pursues modelling but he always maintains that kabaddi is the most important part of his life.

Watch out for this multi-talented raider in Kenyan team colours when they lock horns with Poland on Saturday.

Kabbadi may not be known in Kenyan but it’s one of the most popular games in India.

Two teams occupy opposite halves of a small field and take turns sending a raider into the other half, in order to win points by tagging/wrestling members of the opposing team; the raider then tries to return to his own half while holding his breath and chanting “kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi” during the whole raid.