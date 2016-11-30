Kenyan lawmakers eye regional glory

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Legislators from five East African countries will converge on Mombasa on Sunday for the seventh edition of the East African Community Parliamentary Games to be held at various venues.

The tournament, which will run until December 10, will be held at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa Sports Club and Kenya Ports Authority’s Makande Gymnasium.

Hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda will compete in football, volleyball, athletics, netball, golf and tug of war.

Former volleyball star Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Wesley Korir (Cherangany), who is marathoner will be in the Kenya team. The games are held annually on rotational basis.

Nation Media Group (NMG) is among the main sponsors of the event. The media house will give coverage of the championship across its platforms including live broadcast of some of the events.

The East African Legislative Assemblies (EALA), which was represented at Wednesday’s media launch at the Parliament Building in Nairobi by Speaker Fred Kidega of Uganda, will field an independent team. EALA are the defending football champions.

Speaking at the launch, Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro emphasised the importance of coexistence among the neighbouring states.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi caused laughter when he proposed that wrestling be included in the programme to harness the talent of members, including those who fought at a political rally in Nyanza last week.

Muturi and Ethuro urged corporates to support the regional championship, for instance, through donating branded kits.

DOPE TESTS

There was a light-hearted moment when NMG Managing Editor (Sports) Elias Makori said that each participant be tested for doping prior to the competition in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency rules.