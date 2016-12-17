Kenyan varsities reign supreme in sevens rugby

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenyan universities posted impressive results as the East African University Games entered Day Two at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Juja on Saturday.

Local varsities Strathmore, Pwani University's Sharks and Kenyatta University's Blak Blad all qualified for the quarterfinals of the rugby sevens competition.

Pwani hit Kabarak University 24-5 in their opening match before thrashing Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) 38-0.

Prop Jonah Okeyo was impressive for the Coastal side scoring four tries to lead his side into the knockout stages after their dominant display in Pool A.

"We are here because we want to win the title and it was important to get the victories. If we keep up the good job we will go far in the competition," Okeyo told Sunday Nation Sport.

Blak Blad were also in red-hot form as they hit Kabarak University and Kenya Methodist University 24-0 and 49-7 respectively to also book their place in the last eight.

Kenya lost the rugby sevens title to Uganda in 2014 and will be out to reclaim the title when knockout stages are completed on Sunday.

In men’s volleyball, Strathmore University lost to Uganda’s Christian University 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 10-15).

Christian University then hit St. Paul’s University 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16) as Meru University of Science and Technology saw off JKUAT 3-1 (13-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16) in a charged women’s volleyball encounter.

“We started the match brightly and we were comfortable. I guess we became too comfortable especially in the second set and that was a decisive moment for them,” Strathmore coach Josp Baraza said.