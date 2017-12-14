Lotto awards cars to winner of draw
Christmas has come early for Josephine Sagwa who has been named winner of five brand new cars, courtesy of leading lottery firm Lotto and local motor vehicle distributor DT Dobie.
Lotto Kenya and DT Dobie will hand Sagwa her prize she won in the draw dubbed ‘Give Me Five Power Drive Draw’ Friday in Nairobi. The draw was conducted on Wednesday.
Sagwa will not only take home the five brand Kenyan made Volkwagen Vivo cars, but she will also pocket a cool Sh1 million and warranty for each one of the cars.
She will also receive a fuel card worth Sh50,000 for each of the cars in the ceremony that will be presided over by senior officials from DT Dobie and the lottery firm.