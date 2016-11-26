The 35-year-old Mutegi reclaimed the title he won last in 2007 when he claimed 676 points to win by massive 30 points from former Kenya Open Fullbore champion Christopher Saina from GSU.

Wanjiku, 23, collected 582 points to reign supreme in the women’s category of the championships that took place at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Range, Gilgil.

The exploits by Mutegi and Wanjiku came with good tidings as they earned promotion to the ranks of Senior Sergeant and Corporal respectively during the prize giving ceremony that was presided over by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett.

Mutegi, who was placed fourth with 213 in the Pistol competition, would score 463 points cumulatively from Short Machine Gun and G3 Rifle competitions to win.

Saina, who had 194 from Pistol event, ended with a total of 646 as Philip Kipchumba from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who emerged third in Pistol contest on 215, finished third overall on 642.

“I must say this year’s event was the toughest considering the rich field that had several internationals like Saina,” said Mutegi.

“I stayed ahead of Saina by three points after the Short Machines contest and I could smell victory from a distance after I entered the final day on Thursday 30 points ahead of him in G3 battle,” said Mutegi.

“I just feel happy. It pays to work hard,” said Wanjiku as she savoured her maiden victory, having failed to even qualify for the championships event last year.

“I knew the battle line had been drawn considering how my rivals had invested in quality preparations.”

Wanjiku floored teammate Sarah Sintoi to second place in 548 as Margaret Rwoti of Kenya Police Service-Rift Valley finished third on 533.

GSU claimed the Team title with 9839 points, beating Kenya Police College and ASTU to second and third places with 9167 and 9008 points respectively.

Collated results:

Men: 1. Loyford Mutegi (ASTU) 678, 2. Christopher Saina (GSU) 646, 3. Philip Kipchumba (DCI) 642, 4. Wilfred Omette (ASTU) 631, 5. Benson Mwaniki (NEP) 626

Women: 1. Irene Wanjiku (GSU) 582, 2. Sarah Sintoi (GSU) 548, 3. Margaret Rwoti (KPS-RVP) 533, 4. Sabila Yawetsi (KPC) 525, 5. Jane Nyambura (DCI) 515.

Team: 1. GSU 9839, 2. KPC 9167, 3. ASTU 9008, 4. Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) 8375, 5. DCI 8355.