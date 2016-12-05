Mixed results for Kenya in EA games

By CELLESTINE OLILO

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Hosts Kenya on Monday launched their bid for a maiden football title in the East Africa Community Parliamentary Games on a losing note, going down 1-0 to Uganda at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa.

Kenya’s female parliamentarians however beat Uganda 2-0 in volleyball to register their first win since the tournament started on Sunday. And Kenya donated three points to neighbours Uganda in netball as the hosts failed to field a team.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, Augustino Neto (Ndhiwa) and Ben Mutura (Makadara) were the stand-out players in Kenya’s football team, with Kieni MP Kanini Kega standing firm between the goalposts.

Uganda’s Ali Brian Nato struck in the last minute of the 70-minute game to score through a brilliant strike that drew applause from spectators.

Things were brighter for Kenya in women’s volleyball as the home team beat Uganda 2-0 at KPA Makande Gymnasium in a thrilling encounter.

Kenya was represented in the games by Kilifi County Woman Representative Aisha Jumwa, Kakamega County Woman Representative Rachael Ameso, Sarah Korere, Lorna Mumelo (Commisioners) and Bomet County Woman Representative Cecilia Ngetich in the game.

Ugandans were the better side in the first set, racing to a 17-10 but the hosts fought gallantly to win 26-24. Kenya had an easy time in the second, winning 25-18.

Teso North MP Arthur Odera said: “This victory is a morale- booster to our women’s team. We hope to dominate volleyball and win both the men and women’s titles.”

TUESDAY'S PROGRAMME

Golf: At Nyali Golf Club, tee off 7am.

Netball: (At Makande Gymnasium): Tanzania v Uganda - 9am; Burundi v Rwanda -10am.

Men’s volleyball: (At Makande Gymnasium): Uganda v Kenya - 11am; EALA v Burundi - 12pm.