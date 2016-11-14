Mombasa wins NMG sponsored roller skating championship

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Mombasa team bagged 27 points to emerge the winners of the Mombasa County Roller Skating Championship held at Treasury Square on Sunday.

In the event sponsored jointly by the Mombasa County government and Nation Media Group (NMG) sports newspaper, Mwanaspoti sawa Island finished second with 16 points ahead of Malindi who scooped 14 points.

Kilifi who got 13 points were fourth, North Coast team took fifth position with eight points and Mikindani finishing sixth having collected four points.

In the men’s 16-17 years category, Joseph Mburu from Malindi was the winner followed by Babuu Salim of Mombasa while Martin Timtim also of Mombasa taking third place.

In the girls 14 years and over category, Imani Praise from Kilifi emerged victorious followed by Mombasa’s Monica Odhiambo.

In boys’ 13-14 years, Mohamed Khamis of Kilifi emerged the winner, followed by Said Omar and Mahmud Hussein of Mombasa and Malindi in second and third positions respectively.