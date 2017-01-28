NCC take early lead at Rapid Chess Challenge

By BRIAN YONGA

Nairobi Chess Club (NCC) on Saturday underlined their intentions of winning the Strathmore University Teams Rapid Chess Challenge after taking an early lead at the end of the first day of action at Strathmore University.

After five rounds of grueling action, NCC were perched at the top of the table with a perfect 10 points and will be aiming to clinch victory in the remaining four rounds set for Sunday.

The star-studded team led by former national champion Mehul Gohil, playing on board one, recorded victories against favourites Kenya Commercial Bank and Equity Bank as well as Nairobi Gymkhana, Anchor Chess Club and Equity Bank’s second string team.

NCC team manager Kim Bhari was pleased with his charges’ start to the competition and believes they can go all their way if they maintain their day one form.

“I think you could see how the players were hungry to get going and their decision making on the board was simply superb. We just need to improve on our speed in decision making and we will be good,” Bhari told Nation.co.ke.

NCC opened their account with a crushing 4-0 win over Nairobi Gymkhana in round one with Gohil getting the better of the experienced Lawrence Kagambi on board one to set the ball rolling for an emphatic victory.

Kenya’s number one ranked player Peter Gilruth kept the momentum going as he saw off Sathya Iyer on board two with James Panchol and Willy Simmons rounding off the wins in board three and four respectively.

League champions KCB were expected to offer NCC the real test in round two but the bankers were also outwitted 3.5-0.5. Gohil, Gilruth and Panchol won while Simmons drew with KCB’s Gloria Jumba on board four.

Equity were also defeated 3-1 in round four leaving NCC on course to winning the title. Gohil lost to International Master (IM) Elijah Emojong in a highly contested encounter on board one.

Nairobi Chess Academy are placed second going into the last day of action with seven points with Equity Bank's first choice team placed third with six points. KCB and hosts Strathmore University round off the top five.