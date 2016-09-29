By BRIAN YONGA

Nairobi Water will take part in the 37th edition of the African Women’s Handball Champions League set for October 20-27 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The three-time Kenya Handball Federation National league champions are eyeing a semi-final slot as they prepare to make their fifth appearance at the continental showpiece.

Founded in October 2010, and being the only Kenyan side that has competed in the Africa Club Championships, Nairobi Water’s best performance was in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Last year, the team failed to go past the preliminary stage of the annual competition as Egyptian side Al Ahly lifted the title in Rabat, Morocco.

Eight teams will take part in this year’s edition which will see the teams divided in two pools of four teams.

The top two teams after the preliminary matches will advance to the semi-finals of the event.

Water head coach Jack Ochieng said they hope to reach semis as they look to topple their biggest threat and 19-time Africa champions Petro Atlético from continental handball powerhouse Angola.

“The girls have gained much experience now and have matured in the game,” Ochieng told Daily Nation Sport on Thursday.

“They are now strong enough to take on the top teams in the competition. We have been working on play systems, defence and our speed, to which the players are responding well.”

The league champions are four points clear at the top of this season’s women’s league after a resounding 36-15 win over Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika last Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium Handball Court.

It was their seventh successive league win this season maintaining their 100 percent record as they bid to defend their crown.

Water are on 14 points, four ahead of rivals and former champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) who are second with 10 points.

“We want to carry our domestic form to the continental showpiece and that is why I challenge my charges to maintain the same consistency week in week out,” the tactician added.

Captain Gladys Chillo and forward Phanice Kwamboka have been instrumental in the team’s remarkable run this season, scoring the bulk of the team’s goals.

The duo scored eight and seven goals respectively in their team’s win against MKU last Sunday.

“We have a decent squad that can finally turn the tables on our rivals. We have been the underdogs for so many years but we are ready to conquer the continent this time,” Chillo said on Thursday.