Nairobi Water tackle FAP in Africa Club Championships quarters

National handball champions Nairobi Water take on Cameroon’s FAP Yaoundé on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Africa Women’s Club Championship at the Palais des Sports in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The three-time national champions reached the last eight after finishing fourth in Group B, winning one match and losing the other three to finish on two points.

The Jack Ochieng-led side has already equalled its best performance in the annual competition and will be aiming to go one better.

Founded in 2010 and being the only Kenyan side that has competed in the Africa Club Championships, the club is making its fifth appearance at the 38th edition of the competition.

Ochieng is confident his charges can upset their West African opponents and make history by reaching the semi-final stage.

“Our target this year was to reach the semi-final and we are one win away from achieving that goal. We have to reduce our mistakes and also ensure we don’t give our opponents room to hurt us,” Ochieng told Daily Nation Sport via phone.

FAP, who topped Group A, have won the last three meetings between the sides including last year’s 36-20 win at the preliminary stage in Nador, Morocco.

The defeat saw the Kenyan side crash out of the competition, while the Cameroonians went on to secure a third place finish.

“Our games against them (FAP) have always been close and we are determined to make amends this year. We now have the experience to match them and I am sure it will be another classic encounter,” Ochieng added.

Forward Brenda Ariviza, who has so far impressed at the competition, will lead Nairobi Water’s attack as they bid to reach the last four.

Ariviza has so far scored 18 points from four matches and is among the top goal scorers at the competition.

She will be assisted by skipper Gladys Chilo and Judy Augo who have also been influential.

The trio, who were all present when the two teams last clashed, will be hoping for a better result on Thursday.

At the back, the experienced duo of Brenda Musambai and Magdalene Muthoni will be charged with ensuring FAP’s strikers do not get a sniff of the Kenyan goal.