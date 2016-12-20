Peerless Ndejje University retain overall team title

By BRIAN YONGA

Uganda's Ndejje University retained the overall team title as the East African University Games came to a close Tuesday at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The university topped with 95 medals - 36 gold, 29 silver and 30 bronze. It is Ndejje's third overall team title in a row.

Kyambogo University also from Uganda finished second with 24 medals - 17 gold, five silver and two bronze to underline country's dominance in the regional games.

Kenyatta University once again finished in third place after winning 16 gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals to end with a final tally of 57 medals.

Ugandan Christian University and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.

In yesterday's finals, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) won gold in women's football after beating Kyambogo University 2-0 in the final at Kenyatta University with Vivian Kuteru and Edna Sumba getting the goals on either side of halftime.

"This is our first title and our only gold in the competition and we have worked get it. The trick was to score an early goal which unsettled our opponents," Sumba said Tuesday.

The men's final was won by Kampala International University after they beat University of Zanzibar 2-1 to win gold as the latter won silver. Makerere University claimed the bronze medal.

Kampala International University players lift their coach Vincent Tumusiime after beating University of Zanzibar 2-1 in the men's football final of the East Africa University Games on December 20, 2016 at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenya reigned supreme in hockey with Strathmore University winning the women's gold as Kenyatta University took the men's title. Scorpions needed penalties to see off USIU-A 2-0 with Yvonne Karanja and Winnie Odongo successfully converting to give their team gold.

The teams were tied at 0-0 after normal and extra time. Strathmore coach Meshack Senge was pleased with the result noting that it eased the pain of the men's team dismal performance in the championships.

"I think we should have won it in normal time had we taken our chances but the girls never gave up and they can be proud of their display today," Senge told Daily Nation Sport.

USIU's Barbra Michema (left) shields Strathmore University's Jane Murage during the women's hockey final in the East Africa University Games on December 20, 2016 at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Strathmore University's coach Meshack Senge (left) holds the East Africa University Games women's hockey trophy with Judith Apondi (right) and Wanjue on December 20, 2016 at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kenyatta University saw off bitter rivals JKUAT 2-1 in the men's final with a brace from Shadrack Ruto giving the Vultures the title. Moses Kariuki scored JKUAT's consolation goal in the 70th minute.

Strathmore University's men's handball team retained their title after they beat Ndejje University 33-24 in the final. Ndejje won gold in the women's competition as Mount Kenya University and Kampala International University went home with silver and bronze respectively.

Uganda reigned supreme in basketball winning gold in both the men's and women's competition through Ugandan Christian University. The Ugandans saw off Strathmore University 47-26 in the women's final while the men's team beat compatriots Ndejje 61-49.

The five-day championship brought together 37 universities from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.