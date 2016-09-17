By CELLESTINE OLILO

The Kenya International 12-goal polo tournament kicked off in high gear on Friday at the lush green grounds of the Nairobi Polo Club.

This is the final event of the Kenyan Polo season and it has attracted foreign stars Brad MacGibbon (South Africa), Santi Sterling (Spain), Davy Evans (South Africa), Duncan Watson (South Africa) and South African Buster McKenzie who is a regular in this tournament.

In Friday’s games, Space and Style and Royal Salute clinched important wins in their opening fixtures after beating Team Ultimate and MICT respectively at the Jamhuri Grounds’ main pitch.

MICT, which was captained by 23-year-old Spaniard Santi Sterling, lost by a fraction to Royal Salute despite the fact that they had led their opponents throughout the match.

Sterling, who holds a prestigious handicap 5 and who is featuring in the Kenya Open for the first time, had accounted for five goals in the tournament as Philip Arunga (1) scored two to give them what looked like a comfortable 6-4 lead within the first three chukkas.

QUICK-FIRE TREBLE

Royal Salute captain Davy Evans however scored a quick-fire treble in the last three minutes of the final chukka to crash the opponent by a 9-8.5 margin.

Royal Salute had started the match with a one goal disadvantage based on their superior cumulative handicap, and Evans hinted that this could have been the motivation they needed to win.

“We were losing the match from the onset. We had started with a goal less and that seemed to have greatly motivated them but in the end it became their ruin,” Evans said after the match.

“They were in front for so long and in the final stages of the match they slowed down and we took advantage. It is painful for them I know but this is just the beginning. We all still stand a good chance of winning this title.”

In the second match of the day, Space and Style collected an easy 6-3 win over Ultimate team composed of captain Mike Du Toit (1.5), Jamie Hayward (0.5), Mathew Nakitare (-1.5) and Miranda Romijin (-1).

Captain Sammy Kiarie, who played off a handicap 1.5 for Space and Style, led from the front and swept in four goals as Davis Shretta (0.5) and Mina (-0.5) scored a goal each to sink team Ultimate.