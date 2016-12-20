Salma toast of martial arts contest

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Salma Ali of Headquarters team starred during the Tong-IL Moo-Do National Team Championship, winning in two categories at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa on Monday.

Salma started the day by winning women’s Team Forms competition after securing seven points, followed by club mate Jacquline Muli who collected five points. Salma returned to win women’s sparring competition, with Jacquline second as KK Security’s Emily Achieng came third place.

Peter Kazungu of Crossroads led in boys’ 16 years and under category, with Headquarters’ Hamisi Nassor and Abdulahi Ismail finishing second and third respectively. Kazungu went on to win the boys’ 15 years and under event when he collected total of seven points, Abdulahi Ismail who got 6.6 points, take second place, with Alamin Ismail of Headquarters finishing third on 6.2 points.

Best Kickers made it 1-2 in men’s Team Forms competition after collecting 7.4 and 6.8 points, with Nyali (6.4) claiming third place, followed by KK Security (6.0), Headquarters (6.3) and Njambere (5.6).

But it was Headquarters who led the medal standings with total of 19 medals of seven gold, seven silver and five bronze to their credit. They were followed by Best Kickers ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams who got one gold and silver medal each. Shimo la Tewa were fourth with two silver medals.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation chairman, Clarice Mwakio said the federation will organise various championships to select the national team to participate in the forthcoming Mombasa Open championships and other international competitions.

Former Sports Commissioner, Gordon Oluoch praised the federation for exercising transparency in its operations and asked its officials to continue promoting the sport countrywide.