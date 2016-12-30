Sh100m Lotto jackpot winner unveiling set for Saturday

By BRIAN YONGA

One lucky person will on Saturday night usher in the New Year with a Sh100 million windfall as lottery firm Lotto unveils its jackpot winner for the amount.

Lotto’s Sh100 million jackpot is set to be the largest single jackpot in East and Central Africa.

The New Year’s Eve draw will come hot on the heels of Lotto’s Christmas Power Draw that saw lucky Humphrey Mutugi bank Sh10 million, and four days later, Julius Ochieng Onyango also celebrated a Sh1 million prize.

Onyango’s pay day in the 119th draw win brought the total number of Lotto winners to 1,320,158, with 15,593 winners coming from the 119th draw alone.

This brought the total number of millionaires made by the gaming company to 108 since the inception of Lotto in November, 2015.

“During this season, and after one year in business, we decided to take stock and see how to best reward our players and at the same time better our business proposition,” said Brian Waluchio, the Lotto chief executive officer.

“After the Sh10 million win by Mutugi and the one million win a few days later by Mr Onyango, we are looking forward to presenting a lucky winner our ground breaking Sh100 million New Year Super Power Draw cheque.” Brian Waluchio, “As a growing brand, we are happy to have finally arrived at this point where we will be giving away the Sh100 million super jackpot.

“We have put in place a plan to host our winner here in Nairobi for the first weeks of his life as a millionaire. This will allow him time to make necessary changes given his new financial status.

“During this period, we will also ensure our winner receives financial advise and counselling as a start, and we will continue to offer guidance whenever they require it going forward,” added Waluchio.

Lotto’s draw on Wednesday recorded 20,000 winners in one night, bringing the grand total number of winners to more than 1.34 million, the gaming company added in a statement on Friday.