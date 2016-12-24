By ELIAS MAKORI

More by this Author

Growing up in Nairobi’s Buru Buru estate, sports fanatic Captain Ronald Karauri could scarcely have imagined that two decades later, he would serially be cruising over 40,000 feet above sea level in the cockpit of the Boeing 737-800, before piloting Kenya’s biggest sports sponsorship.

Because, as a teenager, basketball was his dream.

Especially after joining high school at Mangu High where celebrated coach Paul Otula, currently the Kenya Basketball Federation chairman, led the school to third place at the national secondary schools championships in 1996.

Karauri, leading gaming firm SportPesa’s chief executive officer, is still an ardent basketball enthusiast and can be found busy working the joysticks of the NBA 2K series of games on his PlayStation, with the finesse of a pilot, when he’s got some time off his busy office at The Chancery on Valley Road.

“I played football when younger, just like everyone else growing up in Buru Buru did, but then I discovered basketball when I went to Mangu," he told the Big Interview at The Chancery, unfazed by the knee-jerk Christmas rush that has seen many city offices deserted.

SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Captain Ronald Karauri poses for photos during an interview at their firm's offices in Nairobi on August 19, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE |

With power forward Charles “Sir Charles” Barkley of the Phoenix Suns leading the USA “Dream Team” - under Hall of Fame coach Lenny Wilkens - to gold at the Atlanta Olympics, basketball was, in the 1990s, a big deal.

“The Mangu basketball team was very strong in our time, because when in Form Four, we finished third in the national secondary school games."

“I also recently played in the last edition of our EFC Basketball for Charity event with some of my friends from our Panthers team from high school,” he offers, and underscores his unending passion for the hoops: “And we will be doing that more regularly.”

Karauri may not have worn the national basketball team jersey, or played for the top league sides, but he lived his dream of being a pilot.

And after flying for 10 years, five of them as a captain from 2010 to 2015, and with over 6,000 flying hours clocked, Karauri felt it was about time to move on to something else.

PILOT'S ASSOCIATION

Why not, especially with the airline industry tainted with mismanagement, poor remuneration and a disgruntled work force that hurled him to the fore in ugly trade union battles with his employers, Kenya Airways.

As the secretary general of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association, Karauri was always thrust into the heat of the boiler room.

The Christmas rush and all, Karauri, has got quite some work on his desk to clear before the New Year and isn’t about to be sucked into the holidays euphoria.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri poses for photos in the full Harambee Stars attire on December 23, 2016 at Galleria Shopping Mall. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Especially after SportPesa’s success in 2016 highlighted by several partnerships with English Premier League clubs that are since trickling down to the Kenyan game.

In 2016, SportPesa signed a three-million-pounds-a-year (Sh378 million a year), three-year shirt sponsorship deal with EPL club Hull City, and also struck partnerships with Arsenal and Southampton.

Hull City's Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at the KCOM Stadium on August 13, 2016. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY | AFP

Southampton FC Chief Executive Officer Gareth Rogers (left), Commercial Director David Thomas (right) display the club’s jersey with SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (second, left) and SportPesa chairman Paul Ndung’u in Southampton on July 27, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY |

The Hull City deal was described by the basement side as “the most lucrative” deal in their 112-year history and signalled the escalading of the Kenyan brand into the global market.

The EPL deals have since seen coaches from the English clubs on scouting missions and carrying out coaching clinics in Kenya with the climax being all-star games between the English clubs and a selection of Kenya’s top talents in 2017.

“For me, the biggest highlights (for 2016) were the training camps that were conducted by our partners Arsenal."

“These are our first steps in our vision for 2022, and the coaches who have participated in the camps have seen that there is true value in them and have learnt a lot,” he says.

Arsenal Lead Coach James Colinese (left) joined by fellow coaches Jonny Georgious (centre) and Drew Tyler during the SportPesa Arsenal Coaching Clinic on December 5, 2016 at Kenya School of Monetary Studies. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Local coaches listen to Arsenal legend Lauren (not in picture) during a training session at Kenya School of Monetary Studies on December 9, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Karauri also sees his company’s growing profile as a ray of hope for the sports industry, noting that they are happy with the return on investments from their foray into sports sponsorships and partnerships.

“I have no doubt that we have (recorded a good ROI)."

“Other than SportPesa being the strongest brand in the country at the moment, we have changed the notion that sports cannot be a viable profession. With proper support from both government and private sector, the sporting sector can change for the better forever.”

And with the success in the dealings with the premiership triumvirate, there is word now that SportPesa are not training their sights on Merseyside, eying to strike another shirt sponsorship deal with Everton.

Perhaps as a fall back plan in the likely event that Hull City “Tigers” fail to roar and are tossed back into second-tier football next season.

FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT

Karauri doesn’t deny these overtures.

“Our UK office have been in talks with several BPL teams not only Everton."

“SportPesa UK has been very successful and the marketing team there are constantly looking for every opportunity to make the brand an even bigger success in that crowded market.”

With Hull at the bottom of the log with 12 points from 17 games, Everton are sitting pretty at ninth with 23 points as the league enters its mid-way stage with the Boxing Day round of matches.

Hull City have a tough fixture against Manchester City at the KCOM Stadium while Everton are away to title holders Leicester.

One of SportPesa’s biggest activities of 2017 will be the all star match.

“In 2017, we will focus mainly on development. At them moment, we have partnered with all the stakeholders who share our vision and we will be concentrating on ensuring our All Star games vs Hull City and Southampton are a success."

“When we started our sponsorships in football, we wanted to do it differently. We wanted to have a goal to aim at, and that is how our vision for 2022 was born."

“In order to achieve this, we have to develop our footballing talent to the next level. The All Stars will be another channel for players to expose their talent to the world, as the games will be broadcast live on SuperSport all over Africa, and at the same time young players will work hard to try and be a part of that team."

“With time, we will have a very strong team playing on that stage and it will be one of the games all Kenyans will be looking forward to watching as it will show the progress towards achieving our vision.”

According to advertising analysts Reelforge, SportPesa was positioned as the 20th biggest advertiser in Kenya last year with gaming advertising expenditure growing by approximately 800 per cent in the same year in an industry of over 30 licensed bookies.

SportPesa is also gaining traction in the United Kingdom following its dealings with the premiership clubs.

“The brand has really grown in England under Sportpesa.uk. By the end of the season, the business there might be even bigger than it is in Kenya."

“This will be the first time that a brand that was born in Kenya will have penetrated such a huge market and succeed there.”

Karauri and co. are not resting on their laurels, targeting to spread their tentacles across Africa.

“Our immediate plans for Africa are in Tanzania and South Africa,” he explains.

“In Tanzania, we already have an office and employees, and we are at an advanced stage of integration with the mobile operators, so we will definitely be operational there in the next two months."

“In South Africa, we are still setting up because we have to ensure we have enough capacity to do successful business, so we will start there a bit later in 2017."

“We have plans next year for several other African and European countries.”

Besides the English premiership deals, SportPesa are also title sponsors of the top Kenyan league, now known as the SportPesa Premier League.

This is besides the firm having signed shirt sponsorship deals with league giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri shoots the ball in a Gor Mahia home kit on December 23, 2016 at Galleria Shopping Mall. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri juggles the ball in an AFC Leopards attire on December 23, 2016 at Galleria Shopping Mall. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

This year, the company also signed a five-year, Sh607 million deal with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) where they also run development programmes.

“The programme we are rolling out in conjunction with the KRU is to support the ‘Get Into Rugby’ programme in all counties to make the game more accessible by providing resources such as rugby balls and basic equipment in schools, institutions, local communities and training centres."

“The programme also involves supporting the facilitation of teachers training, coaches, players and physios to ensure the rules and techniques are better understood from a young age and to make the game safer as we look to produce the next future rugby stars starting from an early age.”

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri runs with the ball adorn the Kenya Sevens team jersey on December 23, 2016 at Galleria Shopping Mall. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN! SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri in full flight on December 23, 2016 at Galleria Shopping Mall ground. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Meanwhile, SportPesa, just like other bookmakers, has come in for criticism for offering gaming options that have seen many Kenyans addicted and, in the process, losing hard-earned cash through placing unsuccessful bets.

As a consequence, Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo has sponsored the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming (Amendment) Bill, 2016 that seeks to place tighter controls on gaming.

But Karauri reads mischief in the National Assembly and maintains that SportPesa preaches responsible gaming.

“We have several measures that have always been in place, including self exclusion and having a maximum bet of 20,000 shillings."

“On our website, we also have responsible gaming resource that includes a self assessment tool to help anyone with a problem assess themselves so as to take action."

PARTING SHOT

“We also plan to start a campaign through the Association of Gaming Operators on sensitizing people on responsible gaming,” notes Karauri, the father of a three-year-old girl and a boy aged six.

His highs and lows at SportPesa?

“My best moment at SportPesa is when I saw the Kenyan flag flying on the perimeter boards at the Emirates stadium, home of Arsenal, in the British Premier League and my worst? Well, when I saw a certain politician pushing a malicious agenda in Parliament using half truths and misinformation.”

Karauri sees a bright future for Kenyan sport through SportPesa’s involvement.