Defending champion Michael Otieno is among 200 musclemen who will compete at this year’s Mr Kenya Bodybuilding Championship at National Museum of Kenya, Nairobi, this weekend.

Mombasa-based Otieno beat 1999 and 2002 champion William ‘Manman” Cassidy (middleweight) from Kisumu to claim the prestigious crown last year after 15 years of waiting.

Otieno, 39, impressed with good muscle tone and body symmetry. He will renew rivalry with Cassidy, among other musclemen from across the country at the Louis Leaky Auditorium.

Otieno is elder brother of 2004 and 2012 Mr Kenya Meshack Ochieng, who is now a professional natural muscleman in the USA. Bodybuilding Federation of Kenya chairman Chris Omedo said that preparations for the competition are complete.

Pre-judging will go down from 10am to 2pm before the main event starts at 4pm and will run for the next six hours.

ORGANISERS READY

“We are ready for the event. We expect one of the largest turn outs ever,” said Omedo.

Rashid Issa (light heavy), who retained Mr Nairobi title in August and finished third last year, is back to contest for victory.

Issa is fresh from finishing second in the light-heavyweight category at the IFBB International Show in Dubai. Others are Hassan Juma (welterweight) from Kisii, Zablon Osiemo (light, Kisumu) and Enock Evusa (bantam).