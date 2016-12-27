The grim reaper claims big names in sports
Tuesday December 27 2016
A number of renowned sports personalities in various sports disciplines went to meet their maker this year. Daily Nation Sport samples some of them below:
JAMES SIANG'A
Siang’a died at a Bungoma hospital in September, after losing a long battle with diabetes. He was 67. In his hey day, Siang’a was both an exceptional player and coach.
He played for Luo Union and Gor Mahia in the 70s, and stood out as a goalkeeper. Siang’a thereafter went on to coach top teams in the region, including Uganda’s Express FC, Tanzania’s Simba SC and 15-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia. He also coached the Kenya and Tanzania national football teams.
MUHAMMAD ALI
Ali was regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century and the world’s most successful boxer of all time. In total, he won 56 of the professional fights he featured in (37 of those via knockouts) and lost only four. He was the world’s overall heavyweight champion during two different spells. He did in June, aged 74, while undergoing treatment for respiratory illness.
ISAIAH KIPLAGAT
The long-serving and most successful sports administrator in Kenya breathed his last in August, aged 72. Kiplagat had been at the helm of Athletics Kenya for two and a half decades, a period leading to his death.
CHAPECOENSE REAL
The saddest sporting story of 2016. Last month, a plane carrying 77 people, including members of top Brazilian football team Chapecoense, crashed in Colombia. Only six survived. Chapecoense were due to play in the final of Copa Sudamericana, a South American football tournament against Atletico Nacional.
STEPHEN KESHI
The former Nigerian football manager and player died in June aged 54. Keshi was a widely respected coach in African circles. He won the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and coach. He played for teams in Belgium, France, USA and Malaysia.
ARNOLD PALMER
The world’s greatest golfer died in September at 87. He competed with great success in the Masters and US Open. He also made a name in tutoring upcoming golfers through several businesses he owned.
Victor Wayodi and Ogeto Gacheo - These two youthful rugby players died within a week of each other in Nairobi.