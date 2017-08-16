Uganda champ for Concours

By NATION REPORTER

Ronald Walusimbi who won the CBA Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show in a 1967 Toyota Corona by two points will contest in the 2017 Concours d’Elegance.

Walusimbi, who beat Patrick Mweheire (1965 Mercedes Benz) is one of 10 Ugandans who will compete in the event set for September 24 at Nairobi Racecourse.

He is no stranger to the event, having won the 2500cc touring car class category last year with a 1974 Mercedes Benz.

He was also the highest placed competitor from Uganda.

He will be pinning his hope for success on both his Toyota Corona and Mercedes at the Nairobi Racecourse for the event, the classiest on the Kenya Motorsports calendar.