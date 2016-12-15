Varsities converge on Jkuat for regional games

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenyan universities will be looking to reign supreme as the 10th edition of the East African University Games gets underway Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) in Juja.

Thirty-seven universities from across the region will do battle in 18 disciplines over the next five days at JKUAT, Kenyatta University and Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani with over 3,000 students expected to take part.

Universities will battle for top honours in athletics, basketball, football, rugby, volleyball, tennis, handball, netball among other disciplines.

Thirteen universities among them last year’s winners Ndeje University from Uganda had arrived by Thursday with organisers expecting the others to arrive in the course of the day.

Other universities that had arrived were Bositema, Ugandan Christian University, Mbarara and Kyambogo (All Uganda).

Those from Tanzania include Ardhi, Sumait, Sokoine and University of Dar es Salaam. From Kenya, Maseno, St Paul’s, Mount Kenya University and Technical University of Kenya have already set base in Juja.

Since Egerton University hosted and won the inaugural edition in 1999, local institutions have played second fiddle to their Ugandan counterparts.

Makerere University are the most successful side in the games, winning the overall title seven times in a row from 2000-2010 before Ndeje won it in 2012 and 2014.

JKUAT Public Relations Officer Steve Wahu expects a competitive championship and has called on fans to turn out in large numbers.

“We expect more universities to arrive by tonight (Thursday) and I am sure teams have trained hard for this competition and it promises to be real cracker,” he told Daily Nation Sport.

Kenyatta University were the highest ranked Kenyan side at the 2014 edition with 12 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.

Kenya Methodist University won women’s football title with Kyambogo taking the men’s trophy played in a round robin format.

Other disciplines that were dominated by Kenyan colleges include athletics, hockey, taekwondo with Ugandan institutions ruling the roost in the rest including basketball, rugby, volleyball, netball, darts, chess, swimming, woodball among others.

However, JKUAT women’s basketball coach Peter Kimani believes the time is ripe for the hosts to reclaim the bragging rights.

“We are on home soil and this should give us the motivation to do well and finally get revenge on the Ugandans who have beaten us previously,” he said.

Organisers have also revealed that students with disabilities will compete in sitting volleyball and goalball. Previously, these two disciplines have been on exhibition but never played competitively.