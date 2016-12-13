By BRIAN YONGA

Fide Chess Master (FM) Nsubuga Haruna from Uganda emerged the winner of the inaugural Equity Bank Chess Open held in Nairobi at the weekend.

Haruna won in the prestige section while Kenya’s Austin Walela Austin and Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai won gold in the open and ladies’ categories, respectively.

Jeff Gichuki Maina scooped first position in the Under 12 junior category, while Karania Hardiv beat his peers in the Over 12 juniors’ section.

Since it has been a low-key year in the chess calendar, the much-anticipated three-day event brought relief and excitement for chess-hungry players.

The championship attracted players from Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Zambia, Tanzania and Somalia.

In the tightly fought prestige section, Haruna battled his way through top seed players Patrick Kawuma, Peter Gilruth (Kenya), Gohil Mehul (Kenya) FM Wanyama Harold (Uganda) Brian Toboso (Kenya) and IM Ssegwanyi Arthur (Uganda).

Ugandans swept the podium, but notably absent at the event were Candidate Master (CM) Ben Magana, reigning Kenyan champion CM Ken Omollo and Githinji Hinga from Kenya as well as Elijah Emojong of Uganda.

The Kenyan team was led by the highest rated player and Olympian Peter Gilruth, who gave the Ugandans a run for their money. Other Olympians Mehul, FM Steve Ouma, Lawrence Kagambi and Clement Miheso were in the hunt, and so was South Sudan’s aggressive attacker James Panchol.

From day one, the tough Ugandans ruled the roost, leaving no doubt in everybody’s mind of their intentions. Redemption came in the name of Open and Ladies categories in which local players managed a clean medal haul.

In the ladies’ section, Olympiad debutante WCM Nyaruai, proved her mettle as she swooped down on seasoned players to carry the day in style.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

Prestige:

1. Nsubuga Haruna 5pts (UG) 40,000, 2. Kawuma Patrick 5pts (UG) 40,000, 3. Ssegwanyi Arthur, Gilruth, Mehul 4.5pts(UG) 6,666

Open Category:

1. Walela Austin 6.5pts(KEN) 30K, 2. Methu Joseph 6pts (KEN) 17.5k, 3. Andiwoh Mose 6pts (KEN)17.5k

Ladies Category:

1. WCM Joyce Nyaruai 6.5pts (KEN) 20k, 2. Asiema Isabelle 5.5pts (KEN) 12.5k, 3. Deshpande Sanjana 5.5pts (KEN)12.5k

Juniors (Over 12) Category:

1. Karania Hardiv 5pts Gift vouchers, 2. Vadrevu Gowri 4.5pts Gift vouchers, 3. Sarah Mukhwana 4.0pts Gift vouchers

Juniors Under 12 Category: