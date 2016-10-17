Simiyu named Kenya Sevens coach

By AYUMBA AYODI

Former Kenya 15s and Kenya Sevens skipper Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu has been appointed Kenya Sevens head coach.

Simiyu’s appointment was confirmed on Monday at the RFUEA Grounds by Kenya Rugby Union Chair Richard Omwela.

The 33-year-old Impala utility back, who captained Kenya Sevens between 2006 and 2008 and the 15s side in 2008 to 2011, sustained a career-threatening knee injury during the 2011 Bamburi Series.

However, Simiyu returned to the pitch in 2014 to coach and play for Impala. The same year, he won the Comeback Award during the Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Gala.

He made his return for Kenya 15s at the Africa Cup Division 1A this year before captaining Kenya “A” against Hong Kong in August this year.