Kabras Sugar are the new Christie Sevens rugby champions.

The Western Kenya sugar millers exploded in the first half scoring three tries to beat Homeboyz 22-5 in the final at the RFUEA ground for their maiden victory in the National Sevens Series.

However, the loss didn’t dampen the Homeboyz’s spirit as they tossed to their first Kenya Sevens Series victory, having collected 19 points from Christie for their winning total of 123.

Homeboyz, who reached all the six finals, had earlier claimed victories at Prinsloo, Dala and Nanyuki sevens besides reaching the finals at Kabeberi and Driftwood.

In the Christie final, sensational Aluda Beda, Dan Sikuta and Kevin Kabole touched down a try each as Kabras Sugar stormed to a first half lead of 17-5. Bush Mwale was responsible for Homeboyz' only try of the game.

Poor discipline saw the Deejays play one man less in two occasions after Leonard Mugaisi and Cyprian Kuto were sin-binned by referee Constant Cap. Perminus Macharia finished it off for Kabras Sugar with the only try of the second half.

Kabras, who are also the reigning Kenya Cup champions, finished fifth in the series with 87 points.

“We needed experience, which we didn’t have in the previous matches,” said Kabras Sugar coach Michael Bishop.

“The seasoned hands of Nick Baraza and Dan Sikuta played a key role in our victory.”

Baraza was declared the most valuable player at Christie. Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga was full of praise of his charges.

“We have worked hard to win the Series for the first time and what spurred us to victory was the good balance of youth, skill and experience,” said Murunga.

Kenya Harlequin edged out Impala Saracens 21-17 in a thrilling exchange of leads to take bronze in the third place play-off clash. William Ambaka, Pius Shiundu, Frank Wanyama and Stanley Lunani scored a try each to propel Quins to victory. Kevin Keegan made three conversions.

Quins finished the Series second with 104 points followed by Impala on 97. Strathmore, who lost to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 0-24 in Plate final at the Christies finished fourth on 88.

Impala coach Nick Abok was also in praise of his young squad, who won the Kabeberi Sevens to finish third in the Series. “It’s a bid improvement after finishing sixth last season,” said Abok.

TIGHT ANGLE

Kabra Sugar eased through to their first Cup final this season when their kicker Brian Tanga converted Aluda Beda’s try from a tight angle after the hooter to stop Quins 21-19 in the semi-finals.

George Otieno cancelled Eden Agero’s try to give Kabras the lead 7-2 upon Tanga’s conversion. Beda would go for his first of his brace of tries before Tanga converted for give the sugar millers a 14-5 lead.

Max Theuri crossed the line as Kevin Keegan converted to reduce the deficit for Quins at 12-14 at the break. Kenya Sevens players William Ambaka crushed trough several tackles to score as Keegan converted to give Quins a 19-14 lead.

Quins surge was hampered when William Mawira was sin-binned for a high tackle but Kabras failed to use their numerical advantage to score.

Even though Mawira made a return it’s a resilient Kabras who made some moves before Beda planted at far corner. Then a composed Tanga stepped to curl in from a tight angle and give Kabras victory.

Tony Onyango touched down a brace of tries as Homeboyz beat Impala Saracens 24-12 in the semis. Cyprian Kuto and Charles Omondi scored Homeboyz’s other tries as Leonard Mugaisi and Henry Owuor converted one each. Leon Odongo and Richard Sidindi a try each for Impala while Mohammed Omollo made one conversion.





CHRISTIE 7S RESULTS

CUP

Final: Kabras Sugar 22 Homeboyz 5

Semi-finals: Homeboyz 24 Impala 12; Kabras Sugar 21 Quins 19

3/4 play-off: Quins 21 Impala 17