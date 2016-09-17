By AYUMBA AYODI

Defending champions Samurai International have drafted Kenya Simbas players Patrice Agunda and Dan Sikuta ahead of this year’s Safari Sevens due September 23-25 at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

Also making the experienced Samurai side, now handled by Germany Sevens head coach Chad Shepherd, who is also a former Otago 7s halfback, is the pacy Strathmore Leos star Churchill Ooko.

Sikuta has featured prominently for his new club Kabras Sugar in the ongoing National Sevens Series having shifted from Mwamba.

Agunda has been at the centre of Kenya Harlequin’s charge at the National Sevens Series. Sikuta and Agunda featured for Kenya Simbas and Kenya “A” respectively against touring Hong Kong last month.

Samurai claimed their maiden Safari Sevens title under former Kenya Sevens coach Mike Friday when they dismissed Kenya Shujaa 20-19 in a closely contested final last year.

Kenya Sevens players Oscar Ouma and Samuel Oliech were in the Samurai side that won the title last year.

This year’s team also has Ignacio Martin and Francesco Hernandez, who played for Spain at the Rio Olympic Games.

The side also boasts of World Rugby Sevens Series stars like James Fleming, Nick McLennan, Scott Wright, Jamie Johnstone and Doughie Fife from Scotland.

Former Scotland Sevens players Michael Fedo and Darren Gillespie have also been selected in the Samurai side that arrives in the country Tuesday next week.

Shepherd will be deputised by Christian Hitt from Wales while Mark Dean is the team manager assisted by Strathmore Leos’ Fahad Adil.

“I am certain the team will easily bond for three days and put up a ferocious title defence,” said Adil.