All Blacks ring the changes against Argentina

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has shaken up the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on Saturday as he looks to blood young talent.

With the title already wrapped up, Hansen named an experimental side featuring four changes to the starting 15 and another five on the bench.

The World Cup-winning coach said he wanted to give his young players experience and increase the squad's depth.

"At some point we've got to play these people and trust them. We think they're ready," he said.

Liam Squire gets his first Test start at blindside flanker after earning three caps from the bench, replacing the injured Jerome Kaino.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu comes on for Sam Whitelock, who goes onto the bench, while centre Malakai Fekitoa has been dropped from the match-day squad entirely in favour of Anton Lienert-Brown.

TJ Perenara's strong form helping the Wellington Hurricanes to the Super Rugby title has been rewarded with a start at halfback in place of Aaron Smith.

The most notable inclusion on the bench is dynamic Waikato Chiefs fly-half Damian McKenzie, who is set to make his international debut if Beauden Barrett is given a breather late in the match.

SQUAD

New Zealand (15-1)

Ben Smith; Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Julian Savea; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Kieran Read (capt), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire; Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu; Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Joe Moody