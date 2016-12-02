By AYUMBA AYODI

There will be no love lost between hosts Impala Saracens and Kenya Harlequin when the two teams clash in a potentially-explosive Kenya Cup match dubbed ‘Ngong Road derby’ from 4pm at Impala Sports Club grounds.

Kakamega will also come alive on Saturday when champions Kabras Sugar host Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at Kakamega Showgrounds from 4pm.

The results from the two matches will have a huge bearing on the current league standings as the top three teams (leaders KCB, Harlequin and Impala) all have 20 points each from bonus point victories in four outings.

It’s only Kabras who have not secured a bonus-point victory even though they are unbeaten in all their four matches. The four teams are also the only unbeaten sides for far in Kenya Cup.

Impala Saracens will be hungry for victory, having lost twice at the hands of their neighbours Quins 29-22 and 25-23 in their Kenya Cup outings last year. They only time Impala broke Quins’ dominance was when they won 13-11 to reach the Impala Floodlit final.

Despite losing to Quins, Impala still managed to reach the Kenya Cup final where they lost 22-5 to Kabras. Impala’s director of coaching, Fred Ollows, has made two changes to the side that beat Homeboyz 42-39 last weekend.

Prop Dennis ‘Daddex’ Karani replaces bereaved James Kubasu as loose-head prop while Kenya Sevens trialist Derrick Mayar replaces Richard Sidindi at the blindside wing.

Sidindi, who has had study commitments, starts on the bench.

Quins coach Joel Ng’ang’a has also effected four changes to his squad that beat Nondescripts 24-10 last weekend.

Quins will miss the services of influential forwards, lock and captain Tony Mutai and prop James Kang’ethe, who are away on personal commitments. Jared Owinyo and Paul Kioko will replace them.

SIMIYU RETURNS

Roxy Suchi, who had a soft tissue injury, will be replaced by Simiyu while centre Brian Maina goes out for former Nondies player, Brian Beckham, who has joined Quins.

“We have traditionally based our rugby on our fleet-footed backs while Quins have done on the grunt of their forwards but we are keen to get one over them,” said Ollows.

“Despite changes, we are still solid and good to go. Our focus is to top the league and this match offers that opportunity,” said Ng’ang’a.

FIXTURES

Western Bulls v Nakuru (4pm), Kakamega

Mwamba v Mean Machine (4pm), Railway Club

Impala Saracens v Kenya Harlequin (4pm), Impala Club

Blak Blad v Homeboyz (4pm), Kenyatta University

Strathmore v Nondescripts (4pm), Madaraka