Budding rugby star Victor Wayodi dies of cardiac arrest

Another budding rugby player died on Saturday during a Kenya Cup match in his first appearance for his club after months of being out due to injury.

The mercurial scrum-half Victor Wayodi who was making his first appearance for Mwamba Rugby Club this season, collapsed during their match against visiting Nakuru at the Impala Sports Club grounds. The teams drew 10-10.

Wayodi, 24, is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest during the second half, and died at Nairobi Women's Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

Mwamba RC chairman George Mbaye said the player died at around 9pm on Saturday while waiting for a cardiologist.

"Sad to lose another young and promising player. Condolences to Mwamba Rugby fraternity and the family," said Mbaye.

Mbaye explained that Wayodi went down complaining about chest pains before he was rushed to hospital.

"Tests were done on Wayodi including some x-rays and the doctors said he was fine. However, they had summoned for a cardiologist who was expected on Sunday morning," said Mbaye adding that Wayodi even spoke to the players who had visited him after the match led by Humphrey Kayange.

"They left the hospital to the club only to be called and informed later that Wayodi is no more," he said.

Wayodi suffered a back injury during the Floodlit tournament and had been out for two months

Wayodi, the former Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, played for Kenya "A" in Elgon Cup in 2015.

Wayodi has died just a week after another Nondescripts youngster Ogeto Gecheo died at Aga Khan Hospital following a spinal operation.

Ogeto, 20, fondly known as OG suffered a spinal injury in their Kenya Cup match against Strathmore Leos.

Ogeto, who is a brother to Nondies RFC chairman Auka Gecheo is due to be buried on Monday (Jamhuri Day) at their family home in Njoro.