By AYUMBA AYODI

Riveting battles beckon Saturday evening when the Impala Floodlit rugby tournament semi-finals go down at the Impala Sports Club grounds.

Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be without their inspirational prop and captain Curtis Lilako when they take on Nakuru at 5.15pm while Impala tackle Kenya Harlequin from 7pm.

Impala’s director of rugby, Fred Ollows has made six changes to his squad that bundled out Strathmore Leos 34-15 in the quarter-finals as they prepare to face Kenya Harlequin in what is expected to be an explosive Ngong Road derby.

The bankers, who are chasing their sixth Cup success, have made three changes to the side that edged out Homeboyz 28-19 in the quarter-finals. KCB have brought in George Gichure for injured Lilako, who will be out for at least two months.

Second-row Ian Indimuli, who suffered a shoulder injury last weekend, will be replaced by former Homeboyz player Felix Ojoo while winger Allan Omuka has been rested for Collins Wanjala in a move that KCB coach Curtis Olago said was tactical.

“We should brace up for a hard game especially in set-pieces against Nakuru but we have trained for it,” said Olago. The two sides met last at last year’s Kenya Cup where Nakuru won 21-13. “We know they are a good side but we are ready for them.”

Scrum-half Samson Onsomu is back to bolster Impala’s hunt for their seventh title, their first since 2010.

Onsomu will replace Michael Mugo while lock Rainer Omondi will start ahead of Edwin Gatungo as Impala look for an efficient line-out delivery in the match.

Tight-head prop Meshack Tunochi moves to the bench paving way for Arnold Orege while Edgar Obino starts in hooking position, replacing Daniel Ndome.

David Dinda is back at the centre in place of David Moenga, who moves to the bench. Fullback George Okoa is also back but will be on the bench.

Quins coach Joel Ng’ang’a has made only one change as they seek revenge against Impala Saracens who beat them 48-17 in the quarter-finals last year.

Influential scrum-half Lyle Asiligwa will start in place of Geoffrey Okoth, who moves to the bench as the three-time champions target their first title since 1998.

Despite beating Quins in the Floodlit tourney last year, Impala went on to fall to their Ngong Road neighbours twice in Kenya Cup; 25-23 and 29-22.

However, Impala still got the final where they lost to Kabras Sugar 22-5.

“It will be an interesting duel considering that Quins are strong, having watched them beat Mwamba,” said Ollows, who is bracing for a telling battle of forwards.

Ollows also said they we won’t be direct in their play the way they did against the Leos since Quins love mauling a lot.

“Quins also have got good backs in the likes of David Ambunya, Kevin Keegan and Dennis Muhanji but we are ready for them,” said Ollows.

Ng’ang’a said he has polished his defence and attack as they expect an all-round fluid style from Impala.

“I hope Impala will play a running game,” said Ng’ang’a.

In the Plate semi-finals, Mwamba will take on Homeboyz at 1.45pm while Blak Blad are up against Strathmore Leos at 3.30pm.

Saturday’s order of play:

9.30am-Thika Road v Nakuru (Women-RFUEA) 11.00- Get Into Rugby (Age Grade)-RFUEA 12pm-Ngong Road v Nakuru (Women)

SCHOOLS (RFUEA)

1.35pm- Thika High v Ofafa Jericho 2.50pm- Lenana School v Laiser Hill

VARSITIES CUP SEMIS (IMPALA CLUB)

10.30am- Blak Blad II v Catholic 12pm- USIU v Menengai Oilers

CLUBS

Plate Semis (Impala Club)

1.45pm -Mwamba v Homeboyz 3.30pm -Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos

Cup Semis (Impala Club)