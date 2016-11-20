Champions Kabras, KCB, Impala uphold winning ways

Full-back Darwin Mukidza drew first blood for KCB with a penalty before converting hooker Peter Karia’s try. Lock Oliver Mang’eni’s try put the bankers 15-0 ahead at the break.

By AYUMBA AYODI

They say revenge is served cold.

Perhaps that is what Kenya Commercial Bank had in mind when they brutalised visiting Nakuru 33-3 in the third round of Kenya Cup Rugby League at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka on Saturday.

KCB scored five tries, two penalties and a conversion to exact revenge against the 2013 and 2014 Kenya Cup champions, who had upstaged them 21-13 in Nakuru last year.

Full-back Darwin Mukidza drew first blood for KCB with a penalty before converting hooker Peter Karia’s try. Lock Oliver Mang’eni’s try put the bankers 15-0 ahead at the break.

Mukidza romped back with a try and a penalty while scrum-half Michael Wanjala crossed the line once a try to spur KCB top victory. The tamed Great Rift side only managed a penalty through Henry Ayah.

KCB had previously beaten Mwamba 27-24 and Western Bulls 31-0.

Kenya Harlequin also exerted revenge when they downed Homeboyz 31-24 at the RFUEA grounds. Homeboyz had last year beaten Quins 27-25. It was Quins’ third win on the trot as the Dee Jays suffered their first defeat this season.

Champions Kabras Sugar and Impala Saracens also upheld their winning ways on a weekend that had no upsets.

Kabras, who came into the match buoyed by their 14-13 and 17-8 victories against Blak Blad and Western Bulls, found themselves on the receiving end with good display from the visitors.

Kabras failed to strike past 20 points mark for the third consecutive time but still extended their unbeaten run after they handed Mwamba a 20-11 defeat at Kakamega show grounds. It was Mwamba’s third consecutive loss this season.

Kabras took time to settle but rose up to the occasion when Mwamba’s resolute defending denied them a try after Suli Torudi was held up on the try line.

Ugandan Ivan Chirabo would put Kabras ahead, drilling home a penalty at the first half ended 3-0. Mwamba missed an opportunity to draw level when George Mutuku’s penalty but would atone for the miss later with another penalty that saw the teams at a 3-3 stalemate.

Chirabo and Mutuku would trade penalties to tie the scores at 6-6 before Kabras upped the tempo with the entry of former Mwamba man Dan Sikuta, Nick Barasa and Edwin Achayo.

Barasa landed the duel’s first try as Chirabo converted to give Kabras a 13-6 lead. The hosts went up 20-6 when Peter Nakarawa finished off Brian Tanga’s move with a scintillating try at the corner.

Mwamba got a consolation try at the death through young fullback Bridgen Anditi.

“Our main handicap are the lineout. We are not getting them right,” said Kabras deputy coach Anthony Ogot.

“If you can’t get the lineout right in your opponents 22metres then you are in for it.”

Impala piled more misery on a limping Strathmore Leos with a 24-12 defeat at Impala Sports Club while Nondescripts scored their first victory this season when they rocked visiting Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 29-11 at the Jamhuri Park showground.

RESULTS