By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The 2016/17 Kenya Cup Rugby League season gets underway on Saturday with six explosive matches on the cards across the country.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar, who are chasing their second title in their fourth season in the top-flight, open their quest against minnows Mean Machine in their Pool A opener at the Kakamega show grounds.

Four-times champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) engage hosts Western Bulls at Kakamega High School grounds while Nakuru are up against Mwamba at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Last year’s losing finalists Impala Saracens, who highlight Pool B take on Nondescripts at 4pm at the Impala where their will a double header with Homeboyz meeting Strathmore Leos starting at 2.00pm.

The first phase of the league will feature Pool A and B where teams will play each other on home and away basis.

After the pool stage, the teams will then face each other in a one-off encounter where the top two teams will gain automatic places in the semi-finals.

The next four teams will engage in a play-off where the winners will join the other two teams in the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-final clashes will face off in the final to determine this season’s winner.

Kabras Sugar beat Quins 19-15 in the semi-finals before beating Impala Saracens 22-5 in the final to lift their maiden Kenya Cup title. Impala Saracens had beaten KCB 8-7 to set up the final clash.

Most teams have recruited heavily for the new season with champions Kabras Sugar making it obvious with seven new players of which three are from Fiji. The team has now seven Fijians in total.

Lock/front row Jonasa Dulo, Suliasi Tavodi and centre Peter Nakarawa will be joining their fellow countrymen forwards Sava Racigi, John Kubu (forwards) and John Kubu and John Navuso (backs) at Kabras.

Kenya Sevens and Mwamba back-row Dan Sikuta, Blak Blad’s Andrew Gathua (Fly-half, full-back), Nakuru’s Joseph Odero and Armstrong Baraza from Western Bulls will play for Kabras this season.

“The recruitment is to enable us uphold our status and we have high hopes that we shall do it at the end of the season,” said Kabras Sugar deputy coach Anthony Ogot.

Kabras have lost Ugandans Jasper Onel, Charles Uhuru and James Odong, Cameroonian Ernest Ngong and Roxy Suchi.

Impala have drafted Strathmore props Anthony Orege and James Kubasu to their squad as they chase their 11th cup title, their first since 2009.

“We had a good run last and we should come back different, much fitter and stronger to challenge for the title,” said Impala coach Fred Ollows.

Quins have brought on board Strathmore Leos second-row Jared Owino and Roxy Suchi from Kabras Sugar. They will also have utility back Isaac Adimo back to the fold.

KCB coach Curtis Olago has also signed three forwards for the new season; flankers Felix Ojoo and Martin Owillah from Homeboyz and Nakuru respectively and Mwamba’s lock Nick Ongeri.

KENYA CUP POOLS

Pool A: Kabras Sugar, KCB, Nakuru, Mwamba, Western Bulls, Mean Machine

Pool B: Impala Saracens, Kenya Harlequin, Homeboyz, Strathmore Leos, Blak Blad

FIXTURES

Homeboyz vs. Strathmore Leos (2pm) - Impala Club

Impala Saracens vs. Nondescripts (4.15pm) - Impala Club

Kabras Sugar vs. Mean Machine (4pm) - Kakamega Showgrouds

Western Bulls vs. KCB (4pm) - Kakamega High School

Nakuru vs. Mwamba (4pm) - Nakuru Athletic Club