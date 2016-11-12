Champs Kabras, KCB lads march on

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Bigwigs Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), champions Kabras Sugar and Impala Saracens powered to their second consecutive wins during the Kenya Cup second round that marked no upsets.

However, KCB and Kabras Sugar had to dig dip before dismissing Mwamba and Western Bulls 17-7 and 27-24 at Mukumu Boys grounds and Railway Club respectively.

Impala easily conjured a 33-18 victory over visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at the Impala Sports Club grounds where Nakuru thumped hosts Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi 41-7.

Homeboyz also danced to their second consecutive victory, after they rallied from 3-5 at the break to tame Nondescripts 17-5 at the Jamhuri Park show grounds.

It was a game of two halves when left wing Edwin Salamba opened the score charts with a try for KCB before fly-half Collins Injera levelled for Mwamba.

Then Salamba went for his double only for right wing Gregory Odhiambo to reply with a similar for Mwamba at the teams tied at 10-10.

Related Content Mwamba, Nondies seek redemption in Kenya Cup ties

But scrum-half George Mutuku converted to give Mwamba a 12-10 lead that didn’t last when scrum-half Marlin Mukolwe slotted over a penalty for the bankers’ 13-12 lead.

Blind-side flanker Peter Waitere would land from the maul as Mukolwe curled over the conversion for KCB’s 20-12 lead at the break.

Mwamba turned on style in the a second half, with former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange making crucial breaks to distabilise the banker’s defence.

Outside centre Marcus Mureithi scored for Mutuku to convert as Mwamba closed within a point at 19-20 only for Mukolwe to land and stretch to 27-19 with Ken Moseti’s conversion.

Kayange broke again to lay left wing Bridgen Anditi who landed at the far corner. Mutuku conversion went wide as Mwamba inched closer 24-27.

Some poor decision making and lack of awareness in KCB 22 saw Mwamba blow away three chances that could have sealed the game.

It was Mwamba’s second defeat, having lost to 11-26 to Nakuru the previous weekend. KCB had thrashed Western Bulls 31-0 last weekend.

“We could have sealed the match in the last five minutes but we blew away the opportunity owing to poor choices,” said Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua.

KCB team manager Ronnie Kangeta didn’t have kind words for his charges despite the victory. “We just played badly and if this complacency continues then we are in for a long season,” said Kangeta.

“We are lucky Mwamba failed to use their chances in the second half.”

Eric Okoma put Nondies ahead with a try that Filden Sinei failed to convert but Humphrey Owuor pulled back a penalty for Nondies before the break.

Then Kevin Masai would convert Collins Shikoli and Philip Ikambili’s tries for the victory that saw the Dejays claim revenge against the Red Lion, who beat them 12-20 last season.

Saturday’s Results

W Bulls 8-17 Kabras; Machine 7-41 Nakuru; Mwamba 24-27 KCB; Homeboyz 17-5 Nondies; Impala 33-18 Blak Blad