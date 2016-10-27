England chosen over USA/Canada for 2021 World Cup

By AFP

LONDON

England have won the right to stage the 2021 World Cup, the Rugby League International Federation announced on Thursday.

England, who hosted the event in 2013 when they reached the semi-finals, were chosen ahead of rival bidders the United States and Canada.

RLIF chief executive David Collier said: "England staged an outstanding World Cup in 2013 and have clearly outlined their vision for the 2021 World Cup as a world-class event eclipsing the attendances, reach and legacy of 2013.

"The bid details that the Rugby League World Cup will be the highlight of the international sporting calendar in England that year and RLIF looks forward to a great tournament."

The 2017 edition is being held by defending world champions Australia, who claimed the crown in a 34-2 rout of New Zealand in the 2013 final at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

The 2021 World Cup will be the largest since 2000, with 16 teams competing and 31 matches.

The Rugby Football League received £15 million ($18 million) from central government to support its bid and plans to stage 80% of games in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

It also proposed "showpiece fixtures" in London, the Midlands and the north east of the country.

Officials say England scored heavily in its supporter base and government support, as well as in areas such as visas, security, international development and promotion.

The United States' disappointment in missing out for 2012 will be tempered by the RLIF's recommendation that the US should host the 2025 World Cup, as well as a separate international tournament in the run up to 2025.

The USA/Canada bid was submitted by Australian businessman Jason Moore, who runs the Sydney-based sports marketing and event management company Moore Sports International (MSI).

Collier noted: "The MSI USA/Canada bid provided the RLIF with an unprecedented opportunity to take rugby league's pinnacle event, the World Cup, to the commercially lucrative and passionate sports audience of north America.

"The RLIF sees a great future for the sport in North America and has recommended that discussions with MSI are expedited to bring professional rugby league to North America as well as future international tournaments."