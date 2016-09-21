By AYUMBA AYODI

Legendary former New Zealand Sevens coach Gordon Tietjens has confirmed he has held talks with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) officials in the past one week.

However, the 60-year-old coach said he won’t be visiting the country on Saturday since no deal has been reached over a possibility of taking over the Kenya Sevens team.

Tietjens, who ended his illustrious coaching career with All Blacks after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, said Kenya is among a couple countries that have made contact with him and is excited by the possibility of new challenges.

Tietjens was speaking to NZ Herald while reacting to an exclusive report by Daily Nation Sport on Tuesday that quoted KRU chairman Richard Omwela saying they had contacted the legendary coach. Omwela said they were expecting Tietjens in the country for talks on Saturday.

Tietjens ended his 22-year reign at the helm of New Zealand after the failed Rio Olympics campaign.

Omwela said even though they are yet to get into finer details with Tietjens, they will be glad to have him around.

“We have had initial contacts with him (Tietjens) and he said he is available. We would be glad to have him,” said Omwela. “But remember he has said before that he doesn’t want a full time job after retirement…he only wants to do consultancy.”

KRU is looking for a new Kenya Sevens coach having advertised Benjamin Ayimba’s position 10 days ago.